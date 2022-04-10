4 Grabbed For Attacking Court

The suspects

The Western Regional Police Command is currently holding four suspects for allegedly attacking the Nkroful Magistrate Court and other institutions.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday, April 7, 2022, by the Police in connection with the attacks on the Nkroful Magistrate Court, the Esiama Police Divisional Headquarters, and the Ellembelle District Assembly.

They also vandalized the rooms and caused damage to vehicles parked at the station, 2 buses, and 1 Toyota Hilux Pickup.

They have been identified as Richard Tetteh, Kwame Gorkeh Miah, Michael Anyimiah, and Cosmos Gadekor.

They allegedly stormed the District Magistrate Court, Nkroful on 1st April 2022 after rioting to demand the release of their colleagues who were standing trial at the Court

A Police report available to DGN Online said the group also attacked the Ellembelle District Assembly and threatened to assault the District Chief Executive.

The Police have identified 22 others, currently on the run, and are pursuing them to be arrested and brought before the law.

“While we count on the help and support of every well-meaning inhabitant of our country, we assure you that we will not relent on our efforts to ensure that law and order prevail in our society” the Police report stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe