4 Kanda Shooters Grabbed

Some of the suspects

Four suspected armed robbers who are believed to have attacked and shot a forex bureau operator on the Kanda highway recently have been grabbed.

The suspects are Abdul Rahman Ishaq @ Alhaji, suspect Iddrisu Adul Jalil @ C1D, Faisal Mohammed, Muniru and Abass Yussif.

They were arrested from their hideouts at various locations at Nsawam, Abossey Okai and Glife, near Dansoman.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frederick Adu Anim, said the suspects on October 7, 2019 attacked the victim who was on his way home after work in his Toyota Corolla private car.

On reaching a spot on the Kanda Vocational Institute on the highway, he was attacked and shot multiple times in his chest and both thighs by the suspects using a motor bike.

The same gang again attacked a Chinese national at Suhum in the Eastern Region in April this year.

They also robbed mobile money shops in Accra, Ashaiman , Tema , Kasoa and Nsawam.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)