4 Killed At Somanya Crash

FOUR persons including two children have met their untimely death in a gory accident at Somanya, the Yilo Krobo Municipal capital of the Eastern Region.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado confirmed the accident which occurred on Saturday at about 2:40 pm.

The head-on collision crash happened at Narteyright opposite the University of Environment and Sustainable Development stretch of the Somanya to Dodowa/Accra road.

Briefing DGN Online, Sergeant Francis Gomado said the Police gathered that an Opel Astra taxi cab with registration Number AS 2061-12 and a Green Hyundai H-100 mini bus with registration Number GW 5954-14 was involved in head-on collision.

According to him, the driver of the Opel taxi cab, Djabanor Joshua, 37 years was heading towards Somanya with eight passengers including children on board.

He said at the same time the other driver, Nuerty Clement, 28years in charge of the Hyundai H-100 mini bus was also driving from Somanya towards Accra with thirteen passengers including children on board.

Upon reaching a portion of the road directly in front of the Eastern University Gate at Nyanteh, it was reported that the taxi cab veered off its lane and collided with the Hyundai H-100 mini bus head on.

In the process, 24 passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Atua Government hospital for medical treatment.

However, four passengers, Patience Paddy, 31, Kadmiel Kota, 9, Shanel Awudu, 4, and Marvin Oyanor 4 were pronounced dead on arrival.

