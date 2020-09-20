GHS Records 127 New Covid-19 Cases

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 127 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,004.

According to the GHS, four out of the total number of new cases were recorded among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

This has taken the number of cases recorded at the airport to 18 since to was reopened to air traffick.

The GHS also indicated that the number of clinical recoveries has risen to 45,153.

However, three more deaths related to the infection have been recorded increasing the toll to 297 and an active case count of 554.

*Regional Cases*

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 23,385 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,944 cases and the Western Region with 2,966 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,396 cases, Central Region, 1,921 cases, Bono East Region, 781 cases and the Volta Region, 670 cases.

The Western North Region has 638 cases, Northern Region, 528 cases, Ahafo Region, 524 cases, and the Bono Region, 547 cases.

The Upper East Region, 291 cases, Oti Region, 241 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri