4 More Secessionists Arrested, 31 Others In Court

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that at least four more persons have been arrested in connection with the separatist groups working to destabilise the country from the Volta region.

The four were arrested during an operation conducted in the North Tongu District on Monday, September 28, 2020 by the Police as part of investigations to smoke out all persons involved in last week’s disturbances by the separatist groups.

The operation also led to the retrieval of vehicles, weapons and other items seized or stolen by the secessionists on Friday September 25, 2020.

Meanwhile the 31 persons arrested last Friday have been slapped with five charges by state prosecutors at an Accra Circuit court.

The charges relate to conspiracy to commit crime; including attending a meeting of the prohibited organisation, participating in a campaign of a prohibited organisation and rioting with weapons.

They were remanded to aid police investigations after their plea for bail was rejected by the court. They are to re-appear in court on October 13.

The state prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare revealed that the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and other security agencies have left Accra to the Volta Region to conduct further investigations.

Members of separatist groups in the Volta Region in the early hours of last Friday, blocked major entry roads in the Region at Juapong area in the North Tongu District and Tademe near Sogakofe in the South Tongu District. This left road users stranded until the security agencies intervened.

The secessionists also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region and blocked roads in those areas to also prevent reinforcement.

They freed inmates, locked up officers on duty and stole 14 AK 47 assault rifles and five pump action guns from the Aveyime Police station alone.

The Sogakofe Divisional Police Commander who together with two others had gone to intervene were attacked, their vehicle seized and shot at.

After this attack on the Police Stations, the separatists who based on deception and misinterpretation of history want to create a new state, Western Togoland out of Ghana; attacked the North Tongu District Assembly. They made away with a Toyota Hilux pick up and ransacked offices at the assembly.

As part of investigations into the criminal acts of the separatists an operation commenced in North Tongu on Monday, 28, 2020 has led to the arrest of the four persons.

The team leader of the Formed Police Unit undertaking the operation, DSP Johnson Bediako told the media that the team have stabilised the situation on the ground and have arrested about four people for interrogation based on intelligence gathered.

He assured the community to go about their duties without fear of any further attacks or disturbances. He also appealed to the residents to do well to provide prompt information to the authorities for appropriate action that will benefit all and sundry.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)