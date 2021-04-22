4 Phone Snatchers Grabbed

FOUR members of a suspected phone snatching syndicate are cooling off in the cells of the Tema Police.

The suspect names were given as John Hackman alias Abeiku, 22, a driver who doubels as mechanic; Yaw Antwi alias Ogeze, 19, a coconut seller; Prince Boadi alias Venza, 18, unemployed and Jacob Asiamah alias King Promise, 25 years old phone Repairer who unlocks most of the stolen phones brought to him by his accomplices and sometimes buys and sells same.

They were arrested by the Tema Police Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Ashaiman.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, spokeswoman of the Tema Regional Police Command told DGN Online that the suspects were apprehended after they had snatched an iPhone 12 Pro from a victim at Adenta while chatting on the phone as he was seated in the backseat of a vehicle.

She explained that the owner of the phone tracked the electronic gadget to their hideout in Misusokope, a rented apartment at Lebanon Zone 4, Ashaiman, where he met two of the suspects and informed police.

Police, Chief Inspector Dzakpasu mentioned stormed the house and arrested the suspects.

Some of the suspects have admitted their complicity in such criminal activities for sometime now and explicitly explained that they usually target unsuspecting victims who fidget with their phones on the street while not paying proper attention to their immediate surroundings, according to her.

She said the arrested suspects have named other accomplices who are being wanted by the police to assist in further investigations, adding that the suspects would be charged before court after investigations.

The Tema Police Command is therefore cautioning mobile phone users to be on their guard while using their phones in public.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema