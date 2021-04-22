2 Kids Drown In Adjei-Kojo Stream

TWO BOYS reportedly drowned In one of the Sakumo Lagoon feeder streams at Adjei-Kojo in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region Wednesday, information available to DGN Online indicates.

They were said to have gone to the stream with one other boy to harvest leaves for their rabbit when one of them purportedly fell into the stream and the other one also jumped in to rescue him but unfortunately both got drowned.

The third boy sensing danger ran to raise alarm which attracted neighbours and passerbys to the place.

Sadly, the two boys who fell into the water died before rescue came to them. Their bodies were recovered by a search party.

From Vincent Kubi, Santeo