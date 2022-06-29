4 Robbers Gunned Down On Bekwai-Cape Coast Road

Four suspected armed robbers met their untimely death in an exchange of gunshots with the Highway Police on the Bekwai-Cape Coast Road.

According to reports, the robbers were five in number, when the Police opened fire on them and one managed to escape.

The incident took place when the police had a tip-off of a robbery ongoing and upon reaching the scene, the alleged robbers fled as the police gave them a hot chase.

The suspected robbers then engaged the police in a gun battle, which led to four of them being killed in the process.

The Assembly Member for the Essumeja electoral area, Kofi Frimpong, who confirmed the incident on radio said the four persons died on the spot while one other escaped.

According to him, “they were robbing between the Bekwai and Fomena area. They were running away when the police gave them a chase. They took a turn from the highway into the bush to hide, but there was an exchange of gunshots and four of the five armed robbers were shot dead. The fifth one went deeper into the bush and escaped”.

He further added that after the Police operations, he rushed to the community members and informed them to look out for a strange person in their midst and immediately informed the police about him.

Meanwhile, a search by the youth in the adjoining communities for the fifth suspected robber is yet to yield any result.

“Some community folks are engaged in a search but as of now, we have not found him,” he added.

– BY Daniel Bampoe