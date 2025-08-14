47 Medical Students Mourn Late Murtala Muhammed

Some of the students addressing the gathering

Forty-seven medical students have eulogised the late Minister of Environment, Science, and Technology, who also served as the Tamale Central Member of Parliament, (MP) Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, for sponsoring their tertiary education.

During the final funeral rites for the late MP, the students in a tribute read by Qawiyu Iddrisu, described him as more than just a benefactor but a father figure to them.

“He was our mentor, our encourager, and an unwavering pillar of support. Through his kindness and sacrifice, he made it possible for my colleagues and me to pursue our dreams of becoming medical professionals, training in various institutions across the country. He believed in us when we had little more than a vision for our future, and without fanfare, he assisted us with the payment of our tuition, lifting a burden we would have had to carry alone,” he said.

He expressed concern about the future of their education following the passing of the late Tamale Central MP.

“We grieve not only for a benefactor but for a man whose wisdom, generosity, and humanity left a profound mark on our lives. As we navigate the pain of this loss, we are also confronted with the reality that our medical education, which he supported, now hangs in the balance. Without his help, we face the risk of our dreams being cut short,” he noted.

The medical students appealed to the government, philanthropists, and charitable organizations for assistance to continue their education.

“With all humility, we appeal to the government, kind-hearted philanthropists, and charitable organisations to please help us continue our education so that we can realize our full potential and serve humanity in the future,” he read.

Meanwhile, the Tamale South Member of Parliament and Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has assured the 47 medical students that he will take over the payment of their tuition.

The late Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed was one of the victims of the tragic Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash that occurred in a forest near Adansi Brofoyedu in the Ashanti region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale