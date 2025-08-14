Man Hangs On Mango Tree

Nurudeen Sulemana, the deceased hanging on the tree

The lifeless body of a 24-year-old man has been found hanging on a mango tree in the bush at Gyaekontabuo near Kunsu in the Ashanti Region.

Nurudeen Sulemana, the deceased, was found around 8:43am on August 9, 2025 on the tree by some people in the area, who reported the case to the police.

According to a police report, the body was found hanging on the tree with a yellow nylon rope wearing light pink shirt on yellow trousers with the tongue protruding.

There were no marks of violence on the body to show foul play. The police could not tell if the man committed suicide or he was killed and hanged on the tree.

“On 09/08/2025 at 0935 hours, complainant Foster Akpalu, the Assemblyman of Kunsu Electoral Area, came to Mankranso Police Station and reported that on same day at about 0843 hours, one Nurudeen Sulemana aged about 24, was found hanging on a mango tree in the bush at Gyaekontabuo near Kunsu.

“Police proceeded to the scene which was about 2 kilometers from Gyaekontabuo village and found the body of the deceased hanging on a branch of a mango tree with a yellow nylon rope wearing light pink shirt on yellow trousers with the tongue protruding.

“The body was carefully inspected and no marks of assault were found, same was removed and sent to Mankranso Government Hospital where it was pronounced dead by the Medical Officer on duty,” a police report said.

The police statement, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, disclosed that the body has since been deposited at Plus Lab Mortuary, Mankranso for preservation and autopsy. Police are investigating the case.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi