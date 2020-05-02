5.4-magnitude Earthquake Hit Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is under lockdown due to coronavirus.

Puerto Rico has suffered another serious earthquake while under lockdown due to coronavirus.

The country on Saturday was hit by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake.

Information gathered indicates that the quake occurred in the southern region of the country on Saturday, May 2.

The quake hit while most people were sleeping and it interrupted power in sections of the country, according to a report by TMZ.

There was no indication of injuries or deaths.

The country suffered a 6.4-magnitude earth in January this year.

The current quake caused damages to properties as shown in the images available to African Entertainment.

This video shows the Ponce Massacre Museum and the extensive damage. The museum was built in 1910 and endured numerous natural disasters.

Puerto Rico is having severe problems with coronavirus. The country is on lockdown for 2 months. There have been 1,700 reported cases. 95 people have died.

By Melvin Tarlue