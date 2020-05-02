Covid-19 Update: 17 More Recover From Infection

Seventeen patients who were being treated for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in various health centers across Ghana have been declared recovered as at May 2.

This was after some 24 persons were declared recovered on April, 30.

This new addition brings to 229, the total number of recoveries in Ghana as at May 2.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced this in its latest update of the country’s case management.

The patients were confirmed recovered after they tested negative for the virus a second time.

Ghana’s Covid-19 tally is 2169 cases with 18 deaths.

According to the government sources 117,049 test have been conducted with 88,064 contacts traced.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri