5 Students Of KOTECH Get Covid 19

At least five male students of Koforidua Technical Institute (KOTECH) in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region have been isolated at a location after being suspected of coronavirus.

Initially, about eight students were showing the symptoms of the virus, and after being diagnosed , they tend to be infected with the coronavirus.

The authorities, however, conducted further testing on the schools, of which four were tested negative and one whose temperature was rising has been admitted at a private facility receiving treatment.

A source in the school who revealed this to DGN Online said, there has been mass testing of the students, teaching and non-teaching staff in the school and as they are waiting for the results.

Meanwhile, the affected victims have been quarantined as the school authoritied have kept mute on the matter after several attempts to speak to them prove futile.

It has been reported that some secondary schools in the region have also recorded cases.

The Regional Health Directorate is yet to brief the media on this development.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, KOforidua