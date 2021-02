At least 722 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Ghana.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) made this known in its latest case management update.

According to GHS, the 722 new cases have increased Ghana’s active cases to 6,352.

Also, GHS reported that the country’s death toll has increased from 440 to 457.

Confirmed cases have equally risen from 69,255 to 70,768.

Clinical recoveries have increased from 62,729 to 63,959, says GHS.

By Melvin Tarlue