OMV & Sons Introduces Puncture Safe To Curb Road Crashes

A Ghanaian-owned company, OMV & Sons, has moved to help curb road crashes in the country with the launch of a new puncture prevention and tyre life extender.

The product dubbed: ‘Puncture Safe’ is a United Kingdom (UK).

Puncture Safe was first introduced onto the Ghanaian market in 2019 but was officially launched in the country by OMV & Sons on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Operations Manager of OMV & Sons, Jemima Siaw Yeboah, told the press that Puncture Safe covers largely the inner tyre at speed and that when a puncture occurs, the centrifugal forces of the rotating tyre, plus internal pressure and escaping air, forces the Puncture Safe gel into the puncture and a permanent seal is created.

She noted that Puncture Safe also serves as Tyre coolent, adding that it will help to protect lives on roads in Ghana.

According to her, Puncture Safe was 95% organic, water based and environmentally friendly.

She explained that it was one off use until the tyres are entirely worn out, adding Puncture Safe comes in three grades namely high speed, heavy duties and extra heavy duties.

Meanwhile, COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, Commander, Service Workshops in Ghana Police Service, in a speech read on his behalf at the launch, recommended Puncture Safe for use by every motorist in Ghana.

He stated that it has proven to be very effective.

By Melvin Tarlue