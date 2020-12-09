500 Kayayei Receive UNFPA Livelihood Support

The beneficiaries behind their products

About 500 female head porters, (Kayayei) have benefited from a skills development project to empower and position them towards sustainable livelihoods.

The United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA), ‘Kayayei Assistance Project’ (KASPRO), trained the beneficiaries selected from the Central Business District in vocational and entrepreneurial skills including beads making, soap making, shea butter production and food processing.

They also received mentorship and business advisory training from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme and Skills Training, under the six-month Project, which started in June, 2020.

Education on Sexual and Reproductive Health Right (SRHR); Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV); free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration, and health care support including regular food supplies and essential items for their personal hygiene were also provided under the project.

UNFPA Country Representative, Niyi Ojuolape, speaking at an exhibition to showcase the skills and knowledge acquired by the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the partners, particularly Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, which provided funding, for the success achieved.

He said the KASPRO, was designed to demonstrate workable approaches in response to the needs of the vulnerable, especially during pandemics such as Covid-19 which had aggravated the unfortunate realities of vulnerable groups.

“We can all bear witness to the fact that the pandemic has negatively influenced various aspects of our lives. Be it socially, politically, economically, we have all borne the brunt of the effects in one way or the other. … for the Kayayei, we can only imagine what the pandemic means for their livelihoods, welfare and that of their families,” he said.

Mr. Ojuolape noted that the project was therefore to help the Kayayei gain skills for economic self-empowerment adding, “this Expo has been organised to show you the benefits we can reap when we make the right investments into the lives of the people of Ghana.”

Head of Marketing and Communication, Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, Frances Ofori, said her outfit funded KASPRO with $35,000 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, and expressed her satisfaction with its successful outcome.

She further encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the knowledge and skills acquired to enhance their lives and that of their families.

UNFPA Ghana’s Ambassador, Claudia Lumor, who graced the exhibition said the project reinforces what the UN Agency stands for which is ensuring “a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every child birth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled,” and stated that the support would yield much dividend for Ghana.

Eight of the beneficiaries were awarded for their show of resilience and uniqueness throughout the course period.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri