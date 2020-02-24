50,000 Children To Be Vaccinated For Polio In Savannah Region

An estimated 50, 000 children are expected to be vaccinated against polio in the Savannah Region.

So far over 8,000 children between 21 to 47 months in Yapei in the Central Gonja, have been vaccinated in the ongoing national Polio Vaccine Campaign.

The team also visited some centers in Damongo, Daboya and Buipe in the Savannah Region.

The stakeholders have described the mop up exercise which will end on February 25, 2020 as successful.

The campaign which is under the theme “Protect your child from polio: get your child vaccinated,” targets children between 1 year 9 months to under 4 years to be vaccinated.

The Savannah Regional Health Director, Dr. Chrysantus Kubio , was optimistic that the exercise will be successful adding that parents were willing to come out with their children to be vaccinated.

The Savannah Regional Health Director however lamented about inadequate materials and personnel for the exercise.

The Chief Field Officer for UNICEF in the Northern Region, madam Margret Gwanda was excited about the turnout in various centres in the Savannah Region.

The Savannah Regional Minister ,Salifu Adam Braimah , thanked UNICEF and other partners for supporting the exercise.

Mr. Braimah indicates that government is committed in the health of Ghanaians assuring that government will continue to partner stakeholders to ensure quality health care delivery in the country.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yapei