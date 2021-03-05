51 Suspects Arrested Over Baatsona Bullion Van Robbery

Fifty-one suspects have been arrested by the Baatsona police following the robbery attack on a bullion van by four suspected armed robbers last Monday afternoon.

The suspects have been identified as James Eriga, 23, Mustapha Aliu, 32, Michael Mwabueze, 27, Solomon Aboagye, 30, Isaac Asante, 22, Seth Sakyi, 34, George Baba, 43, Stanley Efe, 23, Dickson Ampratwum, 24, David Obeng, 23, Kwaku Owusu, 26, Dickson Tsrame, 26, Brown Chima, 25, Papawest Blessing, 22, Abdul Aziz, 24, Adusei Morgan, 32, Inusah Mohammed, 27, Victor Oghenagoro, 23, Faisal Moro, 25, Timothy James, 22, Samuel Abuka, 21, Azeez Akinjole, 27, Francis Teye, 32, Daniel Odai, 32, Kwabena Yeboah, 22, and Desmond Boboyo, 23.

The rest are Chedebede Chimeh, 37, Savior Ahlija, 22, Kofi Guasi, 34, Bless Appiah, 18, Daniel Sena, 18, Bismark Okele, 18, Maxwell Amoah, 18, Bismark Akpakahe, 23, Odiri Ejenawa, 32, Joseph Kuadze, 18, John Agbo, 21, Gabriel Obu, 25, Moses Kole, 29, Michael Kanu, 25, Yusif Shadu, 30, Samuel Emoefe, 33, Raymy Enoch, 20, Charles Madu, 25, Ebenezer Osei, 26, Akim Saaba, 29, Noah Tetteh, 27, Michel Ekena, 35, Dickson Sabah, 36, Azeez Yemi, 26, and Joseph Kweigyir, 19.

According to the police, three of the suspects namely; Joseph Kuadze, John Agbo and Gabriel Obu were arrested with quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs.

DSP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations officer, who briefed the media, said after the robbery incident which occurred on Monday March 1, 2021, swoops were carried out within Baatsona to clamp down on the criminals.

She said about four police teams including personnel from the regional operations and the CID led by the Baatsona and Sakumono District Commanders carried out the operation.

“The random swoop was carried out at the Kotobabi Market, Addogonno Railways Crossing and other places where the suspects were rounded up,” DSP Tenge disclosed.

She hinted that the swoop has led to further leads that are being followed to get the others apprehended.

Meanwhile, she added that the police were screening the suspects and those found culpable will be prosecuted.

It would be recalled that four suspected armed robbers attacked a bullion van and made away with an unspecified amount of money in a broad daylight robbery at Baatsona on the Spintex Road.

The incident occurred on Monday, March 1, 2021, at about 3:30pm, leaving residents and onlookers shell shocked by the Hollywood style robbery.

The robbers were using a black Toyota Camry with registration GX 6337-14 as well as an unidentified motorbike when they intercepted the bullion van amidst indiscriminate firing of gunshots.

The driver of the bullion van and one other passenger managed to escape, leaving the police officer escorting the van to the mercy of the robbers who took away his service rifle and mercilessly beat him up.

“An unspecified amount of money was robbed in the robbery attack,” the police disclosed after the robbery.

The police said upon their arrival at the scene, the robbers had already left but they saw three AK 47 spent shells as well as the robbed van suspected to belong to CAL Bank Ghana.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey