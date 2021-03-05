Starr FM Outdoors Foster Aggor As New Starr Drive Host

Foster Aggor (left) in a pose with Bola Ray

The Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Nat Kwabena Adisi, aka Bola Ray, has officially unveiled Foster Aggor as the new host of Starr Drive on Accra-based Starr FM.

Even though he has been hosting the show for a couple of weeks now, the official outdooring was done on March 1, which also marked Bola Ray’s 44th birthday.

Mr. Aggor was the host of the drive-time on EIB’s Ultimate FM in Kumasi. He accepted the new responsibility stating on live radio with Bola Ray that “it’s exciting and the feeling was different.”

He affirmed that he was ready to give his best as he believed in continuity while working towards the new chapter.

The new host was also endorsed by the General Manager of Starr FM and GHOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah.

The outdooring ceremony was graced by dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Foster had previously worked at Bolgatanga’s A1 Radio and Focus One Media’s Orange FM.

Starr Drive’s first hosts were Anita Erskine and Bola Ray.