54 Doctors From Family Health Medical School Inducted

Fifty-four (54) Medical Doctors from the Family Health Medical School, (FHMS) Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School have been inducted by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) to be recognized as professionals in their practice.

Speaking at the Induction ceremony held in Accra over the weekend, the Registrar of the MDC, Dr. Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, noted that, the new doctors had a greater responsibility to care for their patients, particularly the responsibility to decide between life and death. Again, he posited that, the newly qualified doctors must be professional in their practice in order to maintain the trust and confidence society reposes in them. He added that, the MDC would continue its watchdog role of promoting and protecting public health and safety while ensuring professional standards in the training of medical and dental practitioners.

Prof. Paul Nyame, Chairman of the Council, in his speech advised the inductees not to be swayed by the desire and thirst for glory, but should distance themselves from vices such as human trafficking and adoption trading.

He admonished the new doctors to tame their weakness in their line of duty in order not to jeopardize their integrity and trust that society had in them. Again, he reminded the inductees that, keeping the confidentiality of their patients’ information was crucial to their practice.

The 54 doctors, were the second batch of graduates from the Family Health Medical School. The doctors were trained by highly respected and competent lecturers and Professors under the supervision of the Founders Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and Dr. Susu Bridget Kwawukume.

Mrs. Rita Kaine, Registrar of Family Health University College (FHUC) in an interview stated that, The Council, Management, Faculty and entire staff are all excited and proud to see the induction of the students they have nurtured and groomed, inducted into the medical profession.

She said that the Management of FHUC was optimistic that the determination and enthusiasm shown by the inductees during their studies will reflect in their profession and practice. Mrs. Kaine revealed that feedback received by Management, on the thirty (30) doctors inducted by the MDC last year is encouraging.

“We are getting good feedback from all over the regions and we believe the fifty-four (54) inductees will replicate same, if not better than their predecessors”.

The Founder of Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, opined that, the attitude of teamwork and togetherness imbibed in the inductees during their studies will be continued.

Prof. Kwawukume added that, Faculty will keep collaborating with the new doctors to ensure they follow the discipline and professional ethics of their practice. He assured the new doctors that, their progress will be keenly monitored, and guidelines and assistance will be provided where necessary to enable them excel in their delivery of service to patients in Ghana. This, he believes will cement the relationship the Family Health Medical School seeks to build with their former students.

Dr. Elikplim Amenyawo, an inductee from Family Health Medical School said, she was proud to be an alumnus of FHMS adding that, the school is one of the best Medical schools in Ghana.

“I am so thankful to the Founders of Family Health Medical School, for establishing this first private medical school in Ghana. FHMS has given me the opportunity to fulfil my dreams as a Medical Doctor. I believe with this exposure and opportunities I am on my way to becoming a great doctor”.

Dr. Simon Sackitey, Overall Best Student for Class of 2021, expressed his excitement for having successfully passed out as a Medical Doctor. He said his choice to trust Family Health Medical School with his ambition of being a doctor has been hugely beneficial to him. He applauded the competence, patience and professionalism of his professors and lecturers.

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, that provides student-centered learning strategies that promote smart-learning among students. The school offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) programme for SSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four and a half-year Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for first degree holders in science related disciplines.