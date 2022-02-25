‘Regional Industrialisation Key’

Professor Douglas Boateng

PROFESSOR DOUGLAS Boateng, Board Chairman of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), has called on Governments on the continent to aim at industrialising Africa from the regional level.

He has also charged governments to develop long-term policies, tackle issues and challenges collectively, as well as break down the artificial trade barriers.

Prof Boateng, who disclosed this, said Governments should also pursue ‘Proudly African initiatives’ like ‘Made in Africa’ and educate as well as encourage individuals and organisations to think beyond their own communities and national boundaries.

He advised governments on the continent to steer away from age-old policies and modes of operation which have not produced positive results, while encouraging regional public private partnership (PPP).

He continued that Ghana can only achieve its industrialisation drive through proactive planning and mindset change, adding this calls for conscious efforts from Ghanaians.

He continued that with the appropriate human capital and local factories such as the Ekumfi fruit juices processing factory under the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative, Ghana can realise its industrialization agenda.

Spelling out some relevant factors that can help push the country’s industrialisation drive, Prof Douglas stated, “When it comes to the product, it must be what is required by the market, competitively priced, consistency in quality and must be innovative. For businesses to also thrive locally there must be political stability with appropriate infrastructure put in place.”

Africa’s first ever appointed Professor Extraordinaire for Supply and Value Chain Management made this submission at the 2022 Executive Insight Series at the Pan African Supply Chain Management Public Lectures.

A business desk report