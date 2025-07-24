55 Small-Scale Mining Licences Revoked, 907 Under Review – Minister55 Small-Scale Mining Licences Revoked, 907 Under Review – Minister

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah

THE MINISTER for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has announced that 907 licenses issued to small-scale mining firms are currently under review as part of efforts to crack down on illegal mining and enforce regulatory compliance in the sector.

Kofi Buah speaking at the Government Accountability Series at the Jubilee House yesterday stated that the ministry’s committee reviewing the licenses is undertaking the exercise due to procedural irregularities in the registration of the 907 small-scale mining firms.

“907 out of 1,278 small-scale licences are now under review for possible revocation due to irregularities identified by the Small-Scale Mining Review Committee,” he said.

Mr. Buah also mentioned that 55 licences had already been revoked. “It must be noted that 55 small-scale mining licences, issued during the transitional period, were revoked at the beginning of the year,” assuring that a similar audit is underway in the large-scale mining sector to ensure full compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The ongoing review forms part of a broader strategy to sanitise the mining industry and promote responsible, sustainable operations. These measures are all aimed at sanitising the mining sector to ensure transparency and sustainable operations,” he stressed.

Addressing the controversy surrounding some big party wings engaging in the galamsey menace, Mr. Buah admitted that the battle against galamsey is far from easy but assured Ghanaians that “we will definitely prevail.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint, and with the political will and support of H.E. President John Dramani Mahama, we are committed to turning our water bodies blue, our forests green, and restoring our environment for posterity.”

He further announced that the ministry’s security-led operations nationwide have resulted in the seizure of 425 excavators and 1,345 arrests.

“The Ghana Mine Repository and Tracking Software has been deployed by the Minerals Commission and is at an advanced stage to support this initiative,” he said., “This system will ensure transparency, prevent duplication, and provide authorised institutions with real-time access to permit history, equipment location, and operational compliance.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke