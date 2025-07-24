Chamber Of Mines Hails ZEN Petroleum’s Safety Awards

Staff of ZEN Petroleum

THE GHANA Chamber of Mines has congratulated ZEN Petroleum Limited following their recent recognition for upholding safety at its various outlets nationwide.

A congratulatory note signed by the CEO of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, said the award recognition is a remarkable achievement which reflects a true testament to ZEN’s unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and corporate responsibility across the country.

“Your continued innovation and leadership exceptionally inspire us in the sector. Your initiatives, from launching your Life Saving Rules (LSR) initiative to empowering women in logistics through Ladybird Logistics, have set a high standard for others to follow. Your example reminds us that prioritising safety is not only essential but also achievable, and you have set a benchmark for others in the industry to follow” the statement read.

The congratulatory note further added, “Congratulations on this outstanding honour. May this award reinforce your dedication and inspire many more years of excellence and impact. We look forward to witnessing your future successes.”

ZEN Petroleum Limited was among the few companies honoured at the maiden edition of the National Safety Awards, organised by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNS).

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke