Shatta Wale Warns Police Over New Death Prophecy

Shatta Wale

Popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has issued a strong warning to the Ghana Police Service, demanding the arrest of a prophet who predicted his death in a viral video.

The unnamed man of God claimed in a video that he had two visions of Shatta Wale being attacked by armed men. In the first vision, the musician survived and later thanked God on social media. However, in the second vision, the prophet claimed three men shot and killed him.

Shatta Wale responded angrily to the prophecy on X, saying such messages are dangerous and should not be ignored.

He gave the police one week to arrest the prophet, warning that if no action is taken, he would respond in a way that would “teach the country a lesson”—though he made it clear his actions would not involve violence.

“Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported and it escalated. Ghana Police, if you don’t arrest this man within 1 week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing—and it won’t be violence but a lesson to this country,” he posted.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has faced a death prophecy. In 2021, another prophet predicted the artiste would be shot. That led Shatta Wale to fake his death, resulting in his arrest for causing fear and panic.