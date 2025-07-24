Fameye Eyes Okomfour Kwadee Collaboration

Fameye

Ghanaian musician, Fameye has shared his deep desire to work with legendary artiste, Okomfour Kwadee, saying it has been his dream for a long time.

In an interview with 3Music TV, Fameye, whose real name is Peter Famiyeh Bozah, said he has made several attempts to collaborate with Kwadee.

He even recorded songs hoping Kwadee would feature on them, but things didn’t work out.

Despite this, Fameye continues to honour the veteran musician.

He composed a tribute song titled “Okomfour Kwadee” to show his admiration and respect.

“I’ve tried several times to have a collaboration with him,” he revealed.

Fameye added that although it hasn’t happened yet, he believes it will in the future.

He also mentioned that he is aware of Kwadee’s current challenges and always tries to support him in any way he can.

Okomfour Kwadee is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most influential musicians, known for his storytelling style and unique sound.