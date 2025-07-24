Ghana’s Movie Industry Is Not A Waste Of Time – George Quaye

George Quaye

Media personality and playwright, George Quaye, says Ghanaians should stop comparing the local movie industry to Nigeria’s Nollywood, adding that Ghana’s film sector is not a waste of time.

Speaking on United Showbiz over the weekend, Quaye said Nigeria’s success is due to its large population and high demand for movies, but that doesn’t mean Ghana lacks talent or potential.

“We need to understand that Nigeria has a bigger market. Even when they produce a few movies, the demand is high,” he explained. “There’s no need to argue or compare.”

His comments came after actress Gloria Sarfo expressed frustration on social media. She said many talented Ghanaian actors feel stuck and wasted, while in Nigeria, movies are being shot every day.

But Quaye disagreed, saying Ghanaian actors are often invited to act in Nigerian films, which shows they have something special.

“If someone from Nigeria calls a Ghanaian to act, despite all the talent they have there, it means we offer something unique,” he said.

He encouraged Ghanaian filmmakers and actors to believe in their industry and focus on what works for them.

“I understand Gloria’s concerns, but we should be proud of what we have. The Ghana movie industry is never a waste of time,” he added.

Quaye also advised actors to adapt to the changing industry, saying many have moved into new roles like hosting or influencing.