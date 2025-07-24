Telecel CEO Honoured

Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai (DSc. HC.) accepting the Doctor of Science, Honoris Causa conferment

Telecel Ghana Chief Executive, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai, has been bestowed with an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the Accra Metropolitan University, at its first conferral and graduation ceremony since gaining a presidential charter.

The conferment of the honour Doctor was in recognition of Ing. Obo-Nai’s pioneering contributions to engineering, telecommunications, and digital inclusion, as well as her advocacy for women in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields.

She was honoured alongside the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

“This decision, unanimously approved by the University Council at its recent 16th sitting, recognises your trailblazing achievements in the fields of engineering and telecommunications, your outstanding leadership as the first Ghanaian female CEO of a major telecom operator, and your relentless advocacy for youth empowerment, women in STEM, and digital inclusion across Africa,” said Prof. Goski Alabi, Acting Vice Chancellor of the Accra Metropolitan University.

Ing. Obo-Nai, DSc. HC., accepting the honour was full of gratitude as she shared a deep personal reflection on her journey.

“I thank the leadership of this university sincerely for this honour, and for seeing in my journey the values you uphold. This is a full-circle moment I will cherish forever. In my formative years, my favorite fixes were replacing light bulbs, burnt fluorescent tubes, and fridge plugs. Those small beginnings shaped my love for problem-solving. These were all building blocks to a journey that only God could have shaped so beautifully,” she said.

She dedicated the honour to her family, colleagues at Telecel Ghana, and women striving for leadership in science and technology.

A Business Desk Report