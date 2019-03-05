47 Illegal Miners Arrested At Kwaben

The suspects

The anti- galamsey taskforce, Operation Vanguard, has in collaboration with the Kwabeng Police, arrested 47 nationals of Niger and Burkina mining illegally in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The suspects are between the ages of 16 and 35 and were nabbed at dawn, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Asamama.

The Taskforce retrieved 48, complete set of gold detecting machines, eight new batteries, two headsets, 41, pickaxes, 69,000 CFA, and an amount of Ghc 6,155.00.

The suspects have been transferred to the Regional Police headquarters to assist in an investigation.

More soon

FROM Daniel Bampoe