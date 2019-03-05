NR NPP 2nd Vice Chair, Women’s Organizer Clash over Bungalow

Felicia Tetteh (left) and Hajia Rahana Aziz

THERE IS a serious power struggle between the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Felicia Tetteh and the Regional Women’s Organizer of the party, Hajia Rahana Aziz.

This confusion between the two party executives in the region has to do with the rightful occupant of a supposed bungalow belonging to the Northern Regional School Feeding Program in the region.

Reports indicate that the NPP Northern Regional Women’s Organizer, Hajia Rahana Aziz, allegedly sent thugs to chase out a pregnant woman and her husband currently occupying the said bungalow allocated to them by Madam Tetteh who is the regional Coordinator of the school feeding coordinator.

Recently, some NPP supporters in the region organized a press conference demanding that the regional chairman, secretary and other party executives who do not come from the region relocate to their native areas since Savannah and North East regions have been created to pave way for the various positions to be occupied by natives in the region.

The 2nd Vice Chair of the party felt she is a target because she is not a Dagomba and a native of the Northern region because there are other bungalows occupied by Dagombas but nobody seems to be bothered about them.

The NPP Northern Regional 2nd Vice Chair claimed she was attacked by Hajia Rahana at parliament house as well as sending her messages threatening her to stay away from the said bungalow.

According to her, Madam Aziz had threatened leak her naked pictures.

She stated that her husband has advised her to report the matter to BNI.

According to her, at the national and regional level, the party has tried on several occasions to resolve the issues between them but that the Women’s organizer has refused to allow the issues be resolved amicably.

However, she has warned Madam Aziz that she would not allowed herself to be intimidated.

Checks by ‭D‬GN Online revealed that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) issued a letter signed by the deputy coordinator to Hajia Rahana Aziz to occupy the said bungalow belonging to the School Feeding coordinator in the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale