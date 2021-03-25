57yr Old Man Drown 3 Days after Missing At Mim

A 57-year-old man, Charles Kwame Nti, Popularly Known as ALLA SHIA GON has been reported dead.

His body was found floating on the Mim river in the Ahafo region.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the dead body was discovered yesterday 24th March, 2021 by some residents at the Mim community three days after he got missing.

An eyewitness report says the deceased was suffering from a mental disorder which may have been the cause of his death.

The late Kwame Nti left behind six kids.

The Mim Police Command led by Chief Inspector Agyeman Berko after conveying the body to Goaso Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy pending investigation, said they will speak to media after the autopsy report.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke