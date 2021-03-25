Amankyem Akrofuom DCE Commissions 3Unit Class Room Blocks

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Amankyem Akrofuom, Maurice Woode, has commissioned three Unit classroom blocks.

He has also presented 50 desks, and four teachers’ tables for Avornyo District Assembly Primary school.

According to the DCE in an interview with DGN Online, the Avornyo primary school for years now has been neglected by previous administrations, making teaching and learning very difficult for the students.

Mr. Woode promised to re-build all dilapidated school structures in the district to create an environment conducive for learning.

“Since I resume office as the DCE, teachers have been complaining of dilapidated school structures serving as death traps for the pupil”, he said.

He added “my outfit will ensure the structures will be re-built to suit their working condition”.

Mr. Woode also applauded the Amankyem Akrofuom diaspora for their contributions towards the development of the community, saying, we are also calling on other well-meaning Ghanaians to support the district in developing the community.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke