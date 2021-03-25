Fisheries Minister Visits TOR Over Premix Supply

THE MINISTER for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson has commended Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for its role in ensuring that there is uninterrupted supply of premix fuel to all landing beaches in the country.

According to the Minister, the steady supply of premix fuel for fisher folks in the country remains a topmost priority for her ministry.

Ms Hawa Koomson thus assured Ghanaians that her ministry would collaborate with TOR and the Premix Secretariat as well as other stakeholders to ensure the steady availability of premix fuel to ensure productivity in the country.

The Minister made these remarks during her familiarization visit to TOR, the first SOE to be visited by the Minister since she assumed office in March 2021.

The visit offered the minster the opportunity to interact and gather useful information on the processing and distribution of the commodity and the strategic role played by TOR.

The Minister toured parts of refinery including its loading gantry where premix fuel and other products are lifted by clients through BRVs.

The Managing Director of TOR, Francis A.T Boateng expressed his appreciation to the Minister for choosing Tema Oil Refinery as her first SOE to visit, weeks after the Energy Minister had also paid a working visit to the refinery.

“The familiarization visits by both the Minister of Energy some weeks back, and now the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, have shown that Tema Oil Refinery remains an important national asset that contributes to both Energy Security and National development” .

Mr. Boateng expressed willingness on the part of the refinery to cooperate with the ministry to realise the its goal of ensuring uninterrupted supply of premix fuel in the country.

The Distribution Manager for TOR, Rosina Fiagbe explained that on the average, TOR is able to load about 37 to 40 trucks of 13,500 liters of premix fuel on daily basis.

She said the refinery is considering increasing the quantities to about 50 trucks whenever there is upsurge in the demand.

She explained that allocation of premix fuel is carried out by the Premix Secretariat while TOR works with the allocation to release the product through its loading gantry.