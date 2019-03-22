55 Confirmed Dead In Kintampo Highway Acccident

A total of 55 persons including children have been confirmed dead in the highway accident that occurred this dawn.

About 53 other passengers are reported to have survived the accident but sustained various degree of injuries, lacerations and bruises on their head, legs, neck,and legs .

There were reportedly 55 passengers on board the Yutong Bus and 53 on board the VVIP Bus.

A VVIP Kia bus with registration number GT 3915- 17 traveling from Garu in the Upper East Region and heading towards Kumasi collided with a Grandbird bus with registration number GT 5694-18 from Accra which was heading towards Bolgantaga also in the Upper East Region.

The Grandbird bus was said to have caught fire after the accident, burning passengers onboard.

The two buses collided head on at Ampomakrom, a village near Kintampo in the Bono East Region.

Confirming the number of deaths recorded on Accra based radio station, Adom Fm, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Antwi Gyawu indicated that 35 persons out of the expired passengers burnt beyond recognition as result of the fire that engulfed the buses.

According to him, 35 out of the 53 injured passengers are in stable conditions with the remaining 18 in critical conditions.

Information gathered by DGN online when it visited the Techiman Holy Family Hospital indicate that about 6 victims are in critical conditions.

They are part of the 30 injured persons who were rushed to Techiman holy family hospital.

Two are still in the theatre while four seriously injured have been referred to the Kintampo municipal hospital.

The rest have been treated and discharge. The hospital has so far not recorded any deaths.

One of the victims, Isha Zakaria told DGN Online she was travelling from garu to Kumasi when the accident happened at about 2am.

She said the driver was over speeding and when they complained he insulted them so they kept quiet till the accident occurred.

Remains of the dead passengers have been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Personnel of the Ghana National Service (GNFS) and Police made frantic efforts to rescue survived victims.

The Kintampo Municipal Fire Commander (DO3) Mr. Ankomah Twene, said it took his men close to about 30 minutes to douse the fire on the other bus before they cut the mangled buses to removed corpses and rescued survivors.

By Daniel Dayee & Vincent Kubi