6 Coup Plotters Sentenced To Death, ACP Agodzo Freed

After a long period of trial at the High Court, six individuals were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason in relation to an alleged coup plot.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, were acquitted of the charges.

They were charged with various offenses, namely conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

The six who were convicted for plotting coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.

The six persons including three soldiers are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

The three soldiers – Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

Per the ruling delivered on Wednesday which was initially scheduled for November 22, 2023 but had to be done today.

The trial, which spanned several months, captivated the attention of the nation.

The defendants were accused of plotting to overthrow the government through illegal means, a grave offense that carries severe penalties in accordance with the country’s legal system.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, including intercepted communications, testimonies from witnesses, and material recovered during investigations.

The court found the evidence against the convicted individuals to be substantial and compelling, leading to their conviction.

Their conviction highlights the zero-tolerance approach of the country’s justice system toward threats to national security and the rule of law.

The passing of Dr. Mac-Palm the prime suspect led to the removal of his testimony from the records, officially confirmed by the Court.

The prosecution, led by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, included figures from the Attorney General’s Department, such as Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution, Hilda Craig, Winifred Sarpong, Lawrencia Adika, and Akosua Agyapomaa Agyemang.

The defense counsel, comprised of lawyers from Legal Aid and private practitioners, represented each accused individual. Notable defense attorney included Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, Anthony Lartey, Eric Kpongo, Lamptiig Apanga, Matthias Yir-Eru, Kormivi Dzotsi, Ephraim A. Vordoagu, and Maud Opoku.

The three-member panel of judges, sitting as additional High Court judges, consisted of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong, with Justice Asare-Botwe serving as the President of the panel.

Throughout the trial, State Prosecutors presented 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers. The Prosecution concluded its case on July 12, 2022, after a trial that commenced on June 8, 2021.

By Vincent Kubi