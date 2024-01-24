Bawumia Explores Estonia’s Digital Economy

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is on a working visit to the Republic of Estonia from January 23rd to January 27th, 2024.

The aim of the visit is to gain insights into Estonia’s advanced digital economy and explore potential collaborations between the two nations.

Estonia is globally recognized as one of the most digitally advanced countries, boasting a robust digital infrastructure and innovative solutions in various sectors.

Vice President Bawumia seeks to study Estonia’s digital model, with a specific focus on how it can be replicated and implemented in Ghana.

During his visit, Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to hold crucial bilateral meetings with high-ranking officials, including Alar Karis, the President of the Republic of Estonia.

Additionally, meetings are scheduled with Ms. Kaja Kallas, the Prime Minister of Estonia, and Luukas Ilves, the Undersecretary for Digital Transformation at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digitalization. Discussions will also be held with Raigo Uukkivi, the Director General of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.

The Vice President’s agenda is expected to include exploring opportunities for collaboration on digital infrastructure, e-governance, e-commerce, and digital financial services.

These discussions aim to leverage Estonia’s expertise and experience to accelerate Ghana’s digital transformation efforts.

Ghana has already made significant strides in digitalization, particularly in the areas of e-governance and digital payment solutions.

The Vice President’s visit to Estonia is expected to further enhance Ghana’s digital economy and establish a more holistic and sustainable digital framework.

Upon the conclusion of his visit, Vice President Bawumia is scheduled to return to Ghana on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

The insights acquired during this trip are anticipated to shape the future direction of Ghana’s digital economy, paving the way for enhanced technology adoption and innovation in the country.

Gideon Bekoe, the Spokesperson for the Vice President of Ghana, reiterated the importance of this visit, stating, “We are confident that Estonia’s expertise in digitalization will greatly benefit Ghana’s ongoing efforts to create a digitally inclusive economy. This visit affirms our commitment to fostering international collaborations for the betterment of Ghana and its people.”

As Ghana continues to prioritize digitalization as a catalyst for development, this working visit to Estonia marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of the nation’s digital economy.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Ama Blay is part of the Vice President’s team to the Baltic country.

By Vincent Kubi