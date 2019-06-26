6 Hospitals For New Regions

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu6



Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare, has announced plans by government to provide regional hospitals for the newly-created six regions.

According to him, the move is to reduce the patients’ congestion in some of the regional hospitals in the country.

Dr. Nsiah Asare announced this during the commissioning of the Community 22 Polyclinic in Ashaiman, one of the five polyclinics constructed by government at a cost of € 13.5 million.

“Now, we have six more regions so we are going to put up six new regional hospitals,” he stated, adding that all the 254 districts would also have functional hospital with all the needed facilities and equipment.

He was optimistic that with the coming of the new health facilities, the country’s healthcare system would improve and propel the country to achieve universal access to healthcare.

Commissioning the projects, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu used the occasion to debunk claims that government has abandoned health projects inherited from the previous government.

“This is enough evidence when we came there was not even a single block here and whatever the previous government did was in the drawing room and even that we did not abandon the project, neither did we relocate it to anywhere,” he said.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman