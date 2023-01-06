6 Killed Around Ghana Border In Burkina Faso

The insurgents activities in Burkina Faso is gradually drifting to Ghana as six bodies have been identified by officials in a suspected jihadist attack in southern Burkina Faso near border with Ghana.

Four out of the six persons were said be teachers who were killed.

According to Channelstv, , quoting security officials and local sources said on Monday gunmen “opened fire on a group” in the town of Bittou leading to the death of the six civilians.

Burkina Faso military have been deployed in Ouagadougou since September 30, 2022.

A security source said, that the attackers had fled to the nearby forest of Nouhao pursued by security forces.

A regional federation of education unions said four teachers at the local high school, including the head teacher, were among the six fatalities.

Burkina Faso, a West African country has been struggling with a jihadist insurgency which is now in its eighth year.

Reports indicates that several people made up of civilians, police and security volunteers have died with other fled their homes.

Swathes of the country are no longer under government control and turbulence in the military over the crisis has triggered two coups in 2022.

The 10-year-old jihadist campaign in the Sahel has ignited fears of an advance towards vulnerable countries on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea — Ghana, Togo, Benin and Ivory Coast.

Bittou, located in Burkina’s Centre-East region, is an important commercial hub straddling a key highway about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the border with Ghana and Togo.

