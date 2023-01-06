5 Richest Families In Ghana

Despite the crippling economic challenges confronting Ghana, some families still wield strong financial muscles according to a recent research conducted by Forbes top five richest families in Ghana.

And in no particular order, the Irani family with a net worth of $800m ranks among the list compiled by the renowned research outfit.

Also on the list is the Brock Royal family with a $748m net worth.

Recently, the Brock family was in the news following a sleek Maybach Exelero discovered in Ghana after a collaborative effort by two embassies resulting in the confiscation of the sports like car in Accra.

It was later released after the embassy discovered the affluence of the Brock Royal family.

The founder and father of the Brock royal family declined interview by the media wanting to enquire more about their wealth.

The Kalmoni family with a net worth of $700m also ranks among the top five rich list.

A $650m net worth hands the Awuah Darkos a place on the rankings.

Owners of business conglomerate (Ashfoam, Suvenil Paints)-The Hitti family -net worth of $550m has been captured on the Forbes rich list.

According to the research, the criteria for the ranking was not based strictly on net worth , but rather the total value of properties minus debt .