60% Of Ghana Water Bodies Polluted By Galamsey

Sixty percent of Ghana’s water bodies are polluted, mostly due to illegal gold mining commonly known as Galamsey.

The illegal gold mining activities have resulted in the destruction of rivers and livelihoods, especially farmers, according to a report carried by the BBC in Ghana.

Ghana is the leading producer of gold in Africa and about 35% of it is extracted by small-scale miners, most of them operating illegally.

Complementing government’s tough decisions in stopping the Galamsey activity around water bodies over the years, the report further disclosed how some communities are frustrated that it’s not yielding positive result and want the campaign increased.