60 Outstanding Students from 14 Fanteakwa South Schools Receive Academic Excellence Awards From Inspired by Assor Foundation

The #InspiredbyAssor Foundation has successfully concluded the second edition of its extraordinary empowerment program in the Fanteakwa South(F/S) District. Building on last year’s successful launch, this year’s event embraced the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” by providing vital mentorship and support to the young talents of Saamang and Hemang.

The initiative is the vision of CEO and Founder Mrs. Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, the Head of Brands Management at AT and 2022 National Brands Awards’ “Brand Personality of the Year.” A proud “daughter of the soil” with deep roots in Saamang and Hemang, Mrs. Assor Asiedu-Amrado frequently returns to the constituency to mentor women and young talents. Her consistent presence and professional excellence continue to highlight her dedication as a caring, competent, and impactful leader.

About Inspired by Assor Foundation Founder: Mrs. Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado.

During the event, she personally mentored the students, emphasizing how her own journey has been profoundly built on hard work and the grace of God. She was joined by a distinguished panel of mentors, including Madam Stella Konadu (District Director of Health, F/S), Madam Rebecca Essuman (School Improvement Support Officer, Osino West Circuit, representing the Director of Education F/S), Madam Adelaide Essel (Public Health Officer F/S), Madam Dinah Aninagyei (Retired Educationist F/S), Ms. Juliana Aninagyei (Professional

Teacher, Gyampomani Basic School, F/S) and Madam Clara Yaa Osei (NPP Women’s Organizer, F/S). Together, they encouraged the young talents to view academic excellence as the essential steppingstone to a purposeful life.

The program was well-attended by traditional authorities from Saamang and Hemang, Rev.

Richmond Frempong of the Saamang Methodist Church and Mr. Richmond Dankwa (Assemblyman, Akyem Hemang). Also in attendance were headmasters and teachers from all Basic and Junior High schools within the Fanteakwa South District.

In the spirit of inclusivity, the program invited outstanding boys to join the celebration of academic success alongside their female peers. Overall, 60 outstanding students (46 girls and 14 boys) were officially rewarded for their excellence. Their awards included certificates of achievement, school supplies, and sanitary pads for the girls to support menstrual hygiene management. BECE Candidates and JHS students present were given free Mathematical sets for their examinations and academic work respectively.