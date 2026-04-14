Ghana Declares April and May as Air Sports Months

Ghana is set to witness a major boost in adventure tourism with the official declaration of April and May as “Air Sports Months,” an initiative spearheaded by the Ghana Airsports Federation.

The initiative, led by President Isaac Nana Vanderpuije, is being implemented in collaboration with international air sports experts, local stakeholders, and paragliding pilots, with the aim of unlocking the country’s potential in air sports development.

As part of the programme, April will feature a Paragliding Festival supported by the Ministry of Tourism, followed by expanded public paragliding experiences across selected mountainous locations. In May, the activities will broaden to include hot air balloon rides, skydiving events, drone racing competitions, and drone soccer tournaments.

Additionally, specialized workshops and training sessions will be conducted by certified instructors from Croatia, South Africa, and Switzerland to build local capacity and skills in the sector.

According to Isaac Nana Vanderpuije, the Federation is working closely with the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure safety while promoting sustainable growth of the industry.

“We are taking a structured approach and look forward to officially presenting our plans to the GCAA in the near future,” he stated.

The initiative forms part of a broader national strategy to diversify Ghana’s tourism sector by introducing air-based experiences alongside traditional land and sea attractions.

Plans are also underway to launch national air sports leagues and identify and develop local talent to represent Ghana in international competitions.

The Federation has outlined expansion plans across multiple regions, including Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions, with the Volta Region expected to serve as a primary hub due to its favourable terrain.

Strategic partnerships with resorts, training institutions, and venue operators are also being pursued to support the initiative’s rollout, with safety remaining a top priority.

As part of efforts to ensure widespread coverage and public engagement, the Daily Guide Network has been named the exclusive official media partner for the Air Sports Months initiative.

More details on scheduled activities and venues are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.