GFA, Clubs Mourn Dominic Frimpong

Kurt Okraku – GFA President

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and teams in the Ghana Premier Leage have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity following the tragic death of Dominic Frimpong of Berekum Chelsea after a reported armed robbery attack.

Frimpong is said to have lost his life when the team was attacked while returning from a Ghana Premier League match. The shocking incident has sent waves of grief across the football community.

In an official statement, the GFA extended heartfelt condolences to the player’s family, teammates, technical staff, and management of Berekum Chelsea.

The association described the loss as not only a blow to the club but to Ghana football as a whole.

Frimpong was remembered as a promising young talent whose passion and dedication reflected the spirit of the local league.

The GFA confirmed it is in close contact with the club and the Ghana Police Service as investigations continue. Authorities have been urged to ensure that justice is served.

The association also announced plans to engage key stakeholders to review and strengthen security arrangements for clubs traveling for domestic competitions, with the aim of preventing similar incidents.

The GFA called on the football community to rally behind Berekum Chelsea and the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Tributes continue to pour in for Frimpong as Ghana football mourns the loss of a rising star.

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club in a statement posted on X extended thoughts and solidarity to Berekum Chelsea FC, the players, technical team, management, and all officials affected by the disturbing incident.

“No club, player, or football official should ever have to endure such a traumatic experience in the line of duty,” the club said.

It further wished “strength and comfort” to everyone impacted, adding “we hope those reported injured receive the best possible care and recover swiftly.”

“As members of one football family, we stand with Berekum Chelsea and call for a swift and thorough investigation into the attack to ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” the statement added.

Asante Kotoko SC in a statement said it also stands in solidarity with Berekum Chelsea after “an unfortunate armed robbery.”

“Our thoughts are with the players, technical team, and management during this difficult time. We urge the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of all clubs,” the statement added.

Bechem United Football Club also expressed solidarity and called on the authorities to intensify investigations and ensure that justice is served, so that incidents like this never cast a shadow over game.