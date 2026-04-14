Berekum Chelsea Player Dies After Attack On Team Bus

The late Dominic Frimpong

A deadly armed robbery attack on a team bus traveling from Samreboi to Berekum has left one footballer dead and others traumatized.

The bus, carrying players and officials of Berekum Chelsea, was ambushed along the Goaso–Bibiani road after armed men blocked the route.

The attackers, said to be masked and carrying guns, opened fire as the driver attempted to reverse.

Amid the gunshots, players and staff fled into nearby bushes to escape. One player, Dominic Frimpong, was seriously injured during the attack.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care and was awaiting transfer to a regional facility when he died from his injuries.

Frimpong, a midfielder on loan from Aduana FC, had made 13 appearances and scored two goals this season.

Police responded quickly to the incident, helping to secure the area. The team also received support from residents of Ashiresu, who offered shelter, and officials of Bibiani Gold Stars.

The club has expressed gratitude to the police, journalists, well-wishers, and the President of the Ghana Football Association for their swift support.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of football teams traveling on Ghana’s roads. Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and more updates will be provided.

Tributes continue to pour in for Frimpong, whose death is a painful loss to his club and Ghanaian football.

BY Wletsu Ransford