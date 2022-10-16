6,000 NYA Recruits Passed Out

Over 6,000 newly recruited Community Health Workers under the Youth Employment Agency have passed out at the various regional training centers across the country.

The event successfully took place at Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on Friday.

The beneficiaries, who will receive a monthly allowance of GHC 500, a 100% increment from the old GHC 250 monthly allowance, expressed joy and gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given to them.

YEA Chief Executive Officer, Kofi Agyapong speaking at the ceremony said “It is also worthy to note that as part of the exit strategy, arrangements have been made with the Ministry of Health to place a premium on applications from beneficiaries during admission processes into the various Nursing Training Schools, as a result of the field experience they have gathered”.

Mr. Agyapong further reiterated the government’s commitment to fighting unemployment and President Akufo-Addo’s resolve to provide the needed support.

BY Daniel Bampoe