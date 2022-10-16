Suhum MP Unveils Youth Appreciatianship Project

Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante has launched an apprenticeship programme aimed at helping the youth in his constituency to learn skills and improve their lives.

The event dubbed “Oboafo’s Apprenticeship Program” which was well attended by artisians over the weekend was held at the Suhum Presbyterian Church.

Speaking at the event, the MP said that the main goal of the initiative was to provide the beneficiaries with the startup funds necessary to enroll them in any desired courses of study.

He also promised to pay the graduation fees for all the learners who will be enrolled in the Oboafo’s Apprenticeship Program.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante further stated that he believes that this unique initiative will go a long way towards helping the many unemployed youth in his constituency to find a better future.

He explained that “Many of the youth in the Constituency want to pursue skills training in fields like masonry, carpentry, hairdressing, and sewing, but they lack the funding, therefore he decided to start this program today to assist everyone who wants to learn skills training”.

He explained that “At the moment, a lot of people have shown interest in the program and no one would be left behind, adding that, he will do everything in his power to enlist the interested parties because this is a very special initiative.

He continued by saying that they were currently in discussions with the Directors of the various skill training facilities to determine the scope of the training and the conditions under which it would be provided.

He made use of the opportunity to encourage the young people in the area to take advantage of the initiative because, in his opinion, it will benefit them in the same way that President Akufo- Addo’s Free SHS policy is benefiting those who want to attend school.

He further urged the parents to assist their children in getting the necessary skills training by supporting them in every little way they can.

BY Daniel Bampoe