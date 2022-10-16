Nana Storms Ashanti Region

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will take his nationwide tour to the Ashanti Region today Sunday October 16, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo will take four days to tour the region that is from October 16 to October 19.

He is expected to commission and inspect various projects his government has undertaken in the area.

The President would also meet with traditional rulers among others.

Interestingly, the President has never lost elections in the region, with the Ashanti Region giving his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the highest number of votes in any presidential elections he has contested.

By Vincent Kubi