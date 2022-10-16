Finance Ministry Denies Social Media Rumours Tier 2 Pension Investments

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Ministry of Finance has denied publications trending on social media of audiotapes and mainstream media speculating about 94% discount on Tier 2 pension investments in government securities.

Aside from the speculations also other publications encourage a switch from securities to forex as a store of value.

However, setting the records straight, the Ministry in a statement urged the public to disregard the fake news trending.

The statement said These publications and “social media advisories” are without merit and are designed to undermine confidence in Ghana’s financial sector. Indeed, they rather contribute to pressures on the currency and undermine investor confidence”.

“Government’s engagements with the IMF, both in Accra and in Washington D.C., on a Programme to restore macro-economic stability, are progressing steadily”.

“The Post-Covid Economic Growth Programme is designed to bring growth, stability, and relief to our country”

“We, therefore, encourage all Ghanaians to disregard these publications, which are in no way reflective of the progress of work being done with the IMF. For the avoidance of doubt, it must be recalled that the Government of Ghana since 2017, has always protected investors’ interests in the financial sector” the statement noted.

“Government will continue with this objective and ensure that investors’ best interests are upheld at all times” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe