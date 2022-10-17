63 NDC Aspirants Fight Positions In Ashanti Region

Sixty-three members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have filed their nominations to contest for 15 positions of the party in the region.

The aspirants are set to attend vetting tomorrow October 18, 2022.

A press statement released by the party on October 17, 2022 signed by Nuru Hamidan (Ashanti Regional NDC Election Committee Chairman) said “At the end of the filing of nominations on 15th October, 2022, the following persons have successfully filed to contest for the various positions as indicated against their names. Vetting and balloting of all aspirants will be done on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022”.

See full list of contestants and various positions below

CHAIRMAN

1. Augustus Andrews

2. Yaw Owusu Obimpch

3. Evans Amankwa

4. Enoch Amoako-Nsiah

VICE CHAIRMAN

I. Nana Prempeh Amankwaa

2. Captain John Kwame Jabari

3. Dacosta Aboagye

4. Sualihu Musah

5. James Kwaku Ekpe

6. Alhaji Sannie Abdullai

7. Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko

8. Abdallah Umaru

9. Quarcu Boateng Dadson

ORGANIZER

1. Nana Asare Bediako

2. Justice Alpha Haroun Ahmed

3. Yaw Isham Alhassan

DEPUTY ORGANIZER

1. Joe Tetteh

2. Isaac Ofori

3. Osei Bonsu Eric

4. Robert Owusu Tilton

5. Anyars Ibrahim

6. Acquah Kwabena

7. Bashiru Amissah Donbine

8. Seidu Alhaji

9. Ivan Bilson Yeboah

SECRETARY

1. Mathew Kojo Njourkone

2. Dr. Frank Amoakohene

3. Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi

4. Samuel Duku Sarfo

DEPUTY SECRETARY

1. Peter Aboagye

2. Joshua Kwame Fugah

3. Daniel Baah Achamfour

TREASURER

1. Hopeson Keku

2. Marvin Philip Frazer Norman

DEPUTY TREASURER

1. Prince Attah

2. Damba Adam

3. Hajara Mohammed

COMMUNICATIONS

1. Alex Kwaku Asarfo-Agyei

2. Abass Nurudeen

4. Adiza Fuseini

YOUTH OORGNIZER

1. Francis Dodovi

2. Osei Richmond

DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS

1. Amoh Kamel

2. Bernard Kusi-Poku

3. Patrick Atuah

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

1. Francisca Adu Yeboah

2. Maame Ama Sarpomaa

3. Gloria Huze

DEPUTY WOMEN’S ORGANIZER

I. Manu Manassian Phyllis

2. Rukaya Seidu

3. Yaa Boahemaa Agyemang

4. Alice Anthony

DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Mohammed Lut

2. Emmanuel Fynn Reagan

3. Atanga Emmanuel

4. Atanga Seth Ayirinuti

5. Kofi Amoabeng Asante Samuel

ZONGO CAUCUS

1. Tijani Abdul Mumin

2. Usman Naziru Hamza

3. Sumaila Ali

4. Umar Frooq Gado

5. Sidick Abubakar

6. Osman Abdullah Nabali

Signed:

NURU HAMIDAN

(CHAIRMAN, REGIONAL ELECTION COMMITTEE)

By Vincent Kubi