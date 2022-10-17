63 NDC Aspirants Fight Positions In Ashanti Region

Sixty-three members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have filed their nominations to contest for 15 positions of the party in the region.
The aspirants are set to attend vetting tomorrow October 18, 2022.
A press statement released by the party on October 17, 2022 signed by Nuru Hamidan (Ashanti Regional NDC Election Committee Chairman) said “At the end of the filing of nominations on 15th October, 2022, the following persons have successfully filed to contest for the various positions as indicated against their names. Vetting and balloting of all aspirants will be done on Tuesday, 18th October, 2022”.
See full list of contestants and various positions below
CHAIRMAN
1. Augustus Andrews
2. Yaw Owusu Obimpch
3. Evans Amankwa
4. Enoch Amoako-Nsiah
VICE CHAIRMAN
I. Nana Prempeh Amankwaa
2. Captain John Kwame Jabari
3. Dacosta Aboagye
4. Sualihu Musah
5. James Kwaku Ekpe
6. Alhaji Sannie Abdullai
7. Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponko
8. Abdallah Umaru
9. Quarcu Boateng Dadson
ORGANIZER
1. Nana Asare Bediako
2. Justice Alpha Haroun Ahmed
3. Yaw Isham Alhassan
DEPUTY ORGANIZER
1. Joe Tetteh
2. Isaac Ofori
3. Osei Bonsu Eric
4. Robert Owusu Tilton
5. Anyars Ibrahim
6. Acquah Kwabena
7. Bashiru Amissah Donbine
8. Seidu Alhaji
9. Ivan Bilson Yeboah
SECRETARY
1. Mathew Kojo Njourkone
2. Dr. Frank Amoakohene
3. Richard Ofori Agyeman Boadi
4. Samuel Duku Sarfo
DEPUTY SECRETARY
1. Peter Aboagye
2. Joshua Kwame Fugah
3. Daniel Baah Achamfour
TREASURER
1. Hopeson Keku
2. Marvin Philip Frazer Norman
DEPUTY TREASURER
1. Prince Attah
2. Damba Adam
3. Hajara Mohammed
COMMUNICATIONS
1. Alex Kwaku Asarfo-Agyei
2. Abass Nurudeen
4. Adiza Fuseini
YOUTH OORGNIZER
1. Francis Dodovi
2. Osei Richmond
DEPUTY COMMUNICATIONS
1. Amoh Kamel
2. Bernard Kusi-Poku
3. Patrick Atuah
WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
1. Francisca Adu Yeboah
2. Maame Ama Sarpomaa
3. Gloria Huze
DEPUTY WOMEN’S ORGANIZER
I. Manu Manassian Phyllis
2. Rukaya Seidu
3. Yaa Boahemaa Agyemang
4. Alice Anthony
DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANIZER
1. Mohammed Lut
2. Emmanuel Fynn Reagan
3. Atanga Emmanuel
4. Atanga Seth Ayirinuti
5. Kofi Amoabeng Asante Samuel
ZONGO CAUCUS
1. Tijani Abdul Mumin
2. Usman Naziru Hamza
3. Sumaila Ali
4. Umar Frooq Gado
5. Sidick Abubakar
6. Osman Abdullah Nabali
Signed:
NURU HAMIDAN
(CHAIRMAN, REGIONAL ELECTION COMMITTEE)
By Vincent Kubi