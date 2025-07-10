7 Arrested for Illegal Mining in Abora 

The Central Regional Police Command has apprehended seven individuals for engaging in illegal mining activities at Abora in the Upper Denkyira West district.

The suspects, arrested during an intelligence-led operation, have been identified as:

1. Latif Abdul Gyimah, 55

2. Mohammed Bello, 44

3. George Azu, 52

4. Kingsley Owusu, 23

5. Sampson Afadzi, 45

6. Simon Atakpo, 21

7. Andrews Otto, 26

The police seized the following exhibits: – 1 single-barrel shotgun – 2 pump-action shotguns (Mossberg 500A12GA) with serial numbers T069032 and T075882 – 26 live cartridges – 2 excavators – 2 Hyundai excavator monitors – 3 unregistered motorbikes – 1 unregistered Haojin tricycle – 1 newly installed water pump machine .

The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. Police has announced that efforts are ongoing to retrieve additional excavators from the site. The exhibits are being held in secure police custody.