7 Die In Car Crash At Drobo

FIVE PERSONS on two motorbikes met their untimely deaths when their bikes collided with a Ford car at Mpauso, near Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Another person in the Ford vehicle died in the accident.

The Ford vehicle was travelling from Drobo in Jaman South district to an unknown destination when the accident occurred at Mpauso.

They all died on the spot, with two burnt beyond recognition

A total of 14 passengers were onboard the Ford vehicle with registration number AS 4818-17.

Aside one deceased from the vehicle, other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to St Mary’s Hospital at Drobo.

The injured are said to be responding to treatment.

The gory accident occurred on Saturday evening around 17:00 hours.

An eyewitness, Kwame Osahene who chanced upon the gory accident told DGN Online that the two motorbikes were heading towards Drobo, the Jaman South capital while the ford vehicle was also returning from Barno to Tainso all in the Jaman South District when the accident occurred at a sharp curve between Mpausu and Dwenim.

According to the eyewitness, the two motorbikes with five passengers on board were like racing when they both met the ford vehicle in the curve and collided with it.

All the five passengers on the bikes and one on the ford died instantly according to him.

Police in the region are yet to identify the bodies.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Drobo government Hospital mortuary.

Those injured are also at the same facility taking treatment as at the time of filing this report.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Drobo

